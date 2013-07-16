July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.799

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.2bp

over the #OBL 166

Payment Date July 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank &

KDB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

The issue size will total 700 million

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0938197059

Temp ISIN XS0954717228

