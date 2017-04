* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.25 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.27 percent higher. * Asian shares inched higher on Wednesday, while the dollar held a three-week low on expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will reiterate later in the day that U.S. monetary policy is to stay accommodative. * Foreign institutional investors sold 3.57 billion rupees ($60.29 million) worth of Indian shares and 2.6 billion rupees ($43.91 million) worth of index futures on Tuesday, exchange data shows. * India relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) rules on Tuesday in a broad swathe of industries including telecoms, single-brand retail and oil and gas in a bid to lure capital inflows, prop up a sliding currency and rev up growth. * On watch, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press conference at 1200 IST (0630 GMT) on the sidelines of a conference of tax officials. * Also, HDFC Bank Ltd is expected to report 30 percent profit growth in the June quarter. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)