* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to rise more as dealers are disappointed with the choice of papers at the OMO sale. The yields surged 52 basis points on Tuesday to close at 8.07 percent, its biggest single-day rise since Jan. 7, 2009. * The central bank will sell 8.07 percent 2017 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, 8.33 percent 2026 bonds, and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds through OMO. * Also denting sentiments is a key measure coming into effect from Wednesday, the total funds available under the Reserve Bank of India's repo window will be capped at 1 percent of banks' deposits. * Rupee will be watched for intraday trading after India relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) rules on Tuesday in a broad swathe of industries including telecoms, single-brand retail and oil and gas in a bid to lure capital inflows, prop up a sliding currency and rev up growth. * India's fixed income association said there would be no trading bands for government bonds and other securities on Wednesday.