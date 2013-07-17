* USD/INR is expected to open weaker compared with its previous close of 59.31/32 after India relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) rules on Tuesday in a broad swathe of industries including telecoms, single-brand retail and oil and gas in a bid to lure capital inflows. * Mostly strong Asian currencies will also weigh on the pair. . * The pair is seen opening at 59 levels and moving in the 58.80-59.50 band. * Asian shares inched higher on Wednesday, while the dollar held a three-week low on expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will reiterate later in the day that U.S. monetary policy is to stay accommodative. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press conference at 1200 IST (0630 GMT) on the sidelines of a conference of tax officials. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)