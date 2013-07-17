* The BSE index is up 0.38 percent and the NSE index gains 0.32 percent. * India relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) rules on Tuesday in a broad swathe of industries including telecoms, single-brand retail and oil and gas in a bid to lure capital inflows, prop up a sliding currency and rev up growth. * Shares in mobile operators such as Reliance Communications Ltd gain a day after India approved raising the foreign investment limit in the sector to 100 percent from 74 percent. * Reliance Communications gains 1.5 percent, while Idea Cellular Ltd rises 0.9 percent and Bharti Airtel Ltd is up 0.5 percent. * Lenders such as Yes Bank and other financial firms fall for a second day after the central bank raised short-term interest rates in a bid to curb the rupee's slide. * Financial companies dependent on short-term wholesale funding will be most affected by the central bank's measures to curb liquidity, analysts say. * Yes Bank falls 1.6 percent after dropping 9.9 percent on Tuesday, while IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 0.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)