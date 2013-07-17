* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 9.60 percent, sharply higher than 7.4769 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 15 banks and primary dealers. * Short-term rates have surged after the RBI announced measures late on Monday to curb the rupee's decline by tightening liquidity and making it costlier for banks to access funds from the central bank. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 10.25 percent, while the lowest was 9.25 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at 9.25 percent, sharply higher than the auction cut-off of 7.5974 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 10.25 percent, while the lowest was 9 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)