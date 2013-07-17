* India's Reliance Industries Ltd may miss operating profit consensus forecast for April-June when it reports results on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Reliance to report an operating profit of 755.42 billion rupees ($12.76 billion) for the quarter compared with a consensus mean estimate of 778.92 billion rupees. * Shares in Reliance are up 1.53 percent at 0734 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)