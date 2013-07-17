* USD/INR recovers to trade stronger at 59.36/37, off the day's low of 59.05 hit in early trade and above its close of 59.31/32 on Tuesday as importers and a mid-sized corporate step up purchases of the greenback, traders say. * The market is also expected to be rangebound ahead of the Federal Reserve chairman's testimony later in the week. Asian currencies also trading largely unchanged. For a snapshot see . * Ben Bernanke is set to appear before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, which could provide clues on the timing of the Fed's planned reduction in its monthly bond-purchases of $85 billion. * The USD/INR pair is seen moving in a 59.10 to 59.60 range in the rest of the session, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)