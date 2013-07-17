* India's consumer goods shares such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd
rise to record highs as investors are lured by growth
prospects and their more defensive nature in an uncertain market
environment.
* Hindustan Unilever gains 5.2 percent after earlier hitting an
all-time high of 670 rupees, while ITC Ltd is up 2.2
percent, marking its record high at 370.40 rupees.
* United Spirits Ltd gains 0.3 percent after touching
an all-time high of 2739.35 rupees, while Dabur India Ltd
is up 3.9 percent after earlier hitting its
record-high at 167.90 rupees.
* Rajiv Jain whose $9 billion Virtus Emerging Markets
Opportunities Fund holds stakes in ITC, HUL, told Reuters in an
interview that he shares concerns about India. However, his bets
are mainly consumer products firms as they generate some of the
fastest earnings growth in the world on the back of a growing
middle class.
* "These are expensive defensives. Tactically there may be more
upside but caution should be exercised at such levels," said G.
Chokkalingam, executive director and chief investment officer at
Centrum Wealth Management.
