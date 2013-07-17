* India's consumer goods shares such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd rise to record highs as investors are lured by growth prospects and their more defensive nature in an uncertain market environment. * Hindustan Unilever gains 5.2 percent after earlier hitting an all-time high of 670 rupees, while ITC Ltd is up 2.2 percent, marking its record high at 370.40 rupees. * United Spirits Ltd gains 0.3 percent after touching an all-time high of 2739.35 rupees, while Dabur India Ltd is up 3.9 percent after earlier hitting its record-high at 167.90 rupees. * Rajiv Jain whose $9 billion Virtus Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds stakes in ITC, HUL, told Reuters in an interview that he shares concerns about India. However, his bets are mainly consumer products firms as they generate some of the fastest earnings growth in the world on the back of a growing middle class. * "These are expensive defensives. Tactically there may be more upside but caution should be exercised at such levels," said G. Chokkalingam, executive director and chief investment officer at Centrum Wealth Management. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)