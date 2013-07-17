* Indian cash rates remain elevated at 8.10/8.20 percent, though off early highs of 9.25 percent. They closed at 6.20/6.30 percent on Tuesday. * Repo bids come in at 1.42 trillion rupees on first day of RBI cap on banks' borrowing at 750 billion rupees. * The RBI cancels all bids at t-bill sale, likely signalling its discomfort with higher yields. * The RBI also opens special three-day repo window for mutual funds to provide them access to up to 250 billion rupees. * Total volume on call rate at 95.52 billion rupees with weighted average rate of 8.47 percent. Volume on CBLO at 786.76 billion rupees at 7.57 percent. * "Banks are still mega covered for their product needs. Besides, while some mutual funds may be facing redemption pressures, some may be still lending in CBLO," a dealer says. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)