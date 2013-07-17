BRIEF-Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank to pay annual cash div as 1.80 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2019
Coupon 1.027 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.027 pct
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000A1R07R1
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3