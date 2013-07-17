* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 3 bps at 8.12 percent while the 1-year rate down 2 bps at 8.74 percent amid lack of any fresh triggers. * Traders expect OIS rates to remain around current levels until the government or central bank officials give some clarity on the recent moves to curb rupee funding. * Short-end OIS rates, which shot up more than a percentage point after the central bank's late Monday measures, are seen holding between 8.70 to 8.80 percent until the OMO sale on Thursday. * As a part of the measures announced, the central bank is scheduled to sell 120 billion rupees worth of bonds on Thursday, apart from the scheduled 150 billion rupees debt sale on Friday. * The central bank rejected all bids at the 120 billion rupees treasury bills sale earlier in the day due to high yields being demanded at the sale. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)