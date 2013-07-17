BRIEF-ICBC to pay annual cash div as 2.343 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
July 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank(EIB)
Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 24, 2020
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 43bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.034 pct
Governing Law English
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
* Masan Group Corp - KKR entered into agreements to invest a total of US$250 million in Masan Group and in its branded meat platform, Masan Nutri-Science