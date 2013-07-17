* At least six brokerages raise price targets on Yahoo stock

* Evercore raises Alibaba valuation to $120 bln from $90 bln

* Yahoo has potential to become classic turnaround story - RBC

* Unrealistic to expect turnaround in 12 months - Bernstein

* Shares set to open about 1.7 pct higher

July 17 Yahoo Inc's (YHOO.O) lackluster results failed to put off Wall Street analysts, who focused on the growth prospects of its investment in Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba [ALIAB.UL] and Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's focus on product development.

Yahoo's shares were set to open about 1.7 percent higher at around $27.35 after at least six brokerages raised their price targets on the stock even after the company trimmed its revenue forecast on Tuesday.

Barclays Equity Research, Stifel Nicolaus, JPMorgan Equity Research, Evercore Partners, RBC Capital Markets and Topeka Capital raised their price targets on Yahoo's stock by as much as $8, with a top price of $34.

Several analysts noted that while Yahoo's core business grew only moderately in the first quarter, revenue at 24-percent-owned Alibaba increased by 71 percent to $1.4 billion.

Several brokerages raised their valuation on Alibaba, which is widely expected to go public later this year, to as much as $120 billion, higher than the $100 billion valuation put on Facebook Inc (FB.O) before its IPO.

Evercore, which raised its valuation to $120 billion Alibaba, previously valued the company at $90 billion.

Yahoo has a market capitalization of about $29 billion.

Yahoo trimmed its full-year revenue forecast to $4.45-$4.55 billion from $4.5-$4.6 billion. Revenue fell slightly to $1.07 billion in the second quarter. [ID:nL1N0FM1XP]

"We think investors should give the management team the benefit of the doubt as it is unrealistic to expect a turnaround of such a challenged business in 12 months," Bernstein Research analyst Carlos Kirjner said in a note, referring to Mayer's appointment last July.

Yahoo, in a live stream event akin to a TV newscast with Mayer and CFO Ken Goldman playing news anchors, acknowledged that there was pressure on prices but said Yahoo was developing new ad formats and technology that would reverse the trend.

Mayer highlighted four business areas -- search, mobile, display and video -- that she said would drive revenue growth.

"With a new management team and a renewed focus on products, we think YHOO! has the potential to become a classic 'Net turnaround story," RBC analyst Mark Mahaney said in a note.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

