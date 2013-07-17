BRIEF-GRANDES completes full acquisition of real estate firm Dipro
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 23, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.31
Reoffer price 100.31
Yield 1.708 pct
ISIN DE000BLB2G09
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 23, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.89
Reoffer price 99.89
Yield 1.516 pct
ISIN DE000BLB2GZ1
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
* Masan Group Corp - KKR entered into agreements to invest a total of US$250 million in Masan Group and in its branded meat platform, Masan Nutri-Science
April 3 Australian shares were flat on Monday as gains in financials slightly outweighed the losses in the basic material sector, which slipped on falling iron ore and copper prices.