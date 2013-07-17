July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date July 24, 2015

Coupon 1-month Libor flat

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 1-month Libor flat

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

