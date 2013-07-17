July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 24, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.874

Reoffer price 99.874

Yield 1.027

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HLB0P80

