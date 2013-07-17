BRIEF-GRANDES completes full acquisition of real estate firm Dipro
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banque Federative du Credit
Mutuel SA (BFCM)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 24, 2021
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.845
Reoffer price 99.845
Yield 2.649 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 2.5 pct
over the 110.7 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, SG CIB & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0954928783
* Masan Group Corp - KKR entered into agreements to invest a total of US$250 million in Masan Group and in its branded meat platform, Masan Nutri-Science
April 3 Australian shares were flat on Monday as gains in financials slightly outweighed the losses in the basic material sector, which slipped on falling iron ore and copper prices.