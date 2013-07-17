July 17 Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Issuer Gaz Capital SA

Borrower OJSC Gazprom

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2018

Coupon 3.7 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.7 pct

Spread 262.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 317.3bp

over the 0.25 pct April 2018 OBL#166

Payment Date July 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank & JP Morgan

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0954912514

Data supplied by International Insider.