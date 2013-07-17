(Adds comment from American Tower, share movement)

July 17 Muddy Waters Research, owned by short-seller Carson Block's Muddy Waters LLC, said American Tower Corp (AMT.N) had "materially misstated" accounts related to telecom tower purchases in Brazil.

Muddy Waters Research, which issued a "strong sell" recommendation on the stock, said that while American Tower claimed to have paid $585.4 million for 666 telecom towers in Brazil in 2011, its research showed that the real price was closer to $300 million.

American Tower said in a statement, issued after the market closed, that the Muddy Waters report "contained inaccurate statements". (r.reuters.com/deb79t)

Shares of the company, which had fallen as much as 4.3 percent in morning trade, were up about 1 percent in extended trade at $74.20.

American Tower said its Brazilian subsidiary financed the deal with a combination of inter-company loans worth about $335 million and equity contributions from its parent worth about $184 million. Cash from operations funded the remaining portion.

The loans and equity contributions were registered with the Central Bank of Brazil, the company said.

Muddy Waters LLC, which makes money by betting that a company's shares will fall, has issued devastating reports on companies over the last few years, mainly those based in China.

Some of the reports crushed the shares of the target companies, while others were able to recover.

"(American Tower) has engaged in a value-destroying investment binge overseas, and we have identified a significant material misstatement in the company’s accounts that could amount to fraud," Muddy Waters Research said in the report on its website. (r.reuters.com/bez69t)

It said its report had been passed on to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Options volume on American Tower was running at nearly eight times the daily average on Wednesday, with 99,000 puts and 17,000 calls crossing the tape during the first half of the trading session, according to analytics firm Trade Alert.

American Tower shares closed at $73.87 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Muddy Waters Research valued the stock at $44.57.

