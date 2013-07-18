* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.24 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.23 percent lower. * Asian shares inched up to a near five-week high on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke pledged to keep monetary policy easy for the foreseeable future, while the dollar held on to modest overnight gains. * Foreign institutional investors sold 260 million rupees worth of Indian shares on Tuesday, exchange data shows. * Traders remain on watch for upcoming blue-chip earnings results and more potential measures from policy-makers to stem the slide in the rupee. * Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest software services provider, will report fiscal first-quarter results for the three months ended June 30. (1130 GMT) * Private-sector lender Axis Bank Ltd will likely post a first-quarter net profit growth of 17 percent, slower than its average run rate of 22 percent in the past year. (0800 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)