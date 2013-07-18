* India's benchmark 10-year bonds are expected to see selling pressure ahead of the sale of 120 billion rupees ($2 billion) of bonds under open market operation supply. The yield closed at 8.05 pct, down 2 basis points. * The central bank will sell 8.07 percent 2017 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, 8.33 percent 2026 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds through OMO. * The OMO sale is a part of its steps to drain cash from the market and create demand for the exchange rate in an effort to arrest the currency's slide. * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase program later this year, but he left open the option of changing that plan if the economic outlook shifted. * Lending support to bonds are the chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan's comments that the latest central bank measures could be withdrawn if the rupee stabilises. * The fixed income association said there would be no trading bands for government bonds and other securities on Thursday, a third day in a row.