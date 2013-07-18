* USD/INR seen opening stronger versus its previous
close of 59.34/35 on the back of global dollar rise.
* The dollar held on to modest overnight gains early in Asia on
Thursday after a choppy session that saw investors first sell
then buy back the currency in reaction to comments from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
* The pair is seen starting at around 59.45 levels and moving in
a 59 to 59.80 range during the first-half of the day.
* Asian currencies were mixed against the dollar and failed to
provide a clear direction for the pair.
* India relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) rules on Tuesday
in a broad swathe of industries including telecoms, to prop up a
sliding currency and increase confidence about the record high
current account deficit.
