* USD/INR seen opening stronger versus its previous close of 59.34/35 on the back of global dollar rise. * The dollar held on to modest overnight gains early in Asia on Thursday after a choppy session that saw investors first sell then buy back the currency in reaction to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. * The pair is seen starting at around 59.45 levels and moving in a 59 to 59.80 range during the first-half of the day. * Asian currencies were mixed against the dollar and failed to provide a clear direction for the pair. * India relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) rules on Tuesday in a broad swathe of industries including telecoms, to prop up a sliding currency and increase confidence about the record high current account deficit. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)