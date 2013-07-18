* Exide Industries Ltd gains 3.2 percent after Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse upgrade their ratings on the auto battery maker. * Credit Suisse upgrades Exide to "outperform" from "neutral", citing a return in pricing power and a faster-than-expected correction in its replacement segment mix. * Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley upgrades Exide to "overweight" from "equal-weight", also citing a recovery in replacement demand, further noting that Exide is "well placed" to benefit given its dealer network and output capacity. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)