* The BSE index is up 0.35 percent and the NSE index gains 0.29 percent. * Consumer goods and pharmaceuticals shares extend gains to record highs, benefiting from their defensive nature in an uncertain market environment and from confidence about their growth prospects. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd gains 2.3 percent, after earlier making an all-time high at 719.10 rupees, adding to its 9.9 percent rise on Wednesday. * ITC Ltd is up 0.4 percent after hitting a record high of 371.90 rupees earlier. * Among pharmaceutical stocks, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up 1 percent, after making a record high of 1132.50 rupees, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gains 1.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)