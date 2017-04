* USD/INR higher at 59.69/70 versus its previous close of 59.34/35. The pair has traded in a 59.55-59.79 band in session. * Dealers say large state-run bank, finance firm were early buyers, while some selling seen from state-run banks, though not likely from RBI. * RBI was rumuored selling dollars late on Wednesday to support rupee. * Local stocks showing modest gains, up 0.3 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)