* Moody's Investors Service says rupee depreciation will
exacerbate inflationary and fiscal pressures, with both factors
potentially constraining the country's sovereign rating.
* India's recent measures to prop up the rupee may limit
exchange rate volatility to some degree but a sustained reversal
in the rupee's would require a significant narrowing of the
trade deficit or large capital flows, Moody's adds.
* "Given the subdued global growth outlook and price
inelasticity of some major imports, depreciation is unlikely to
accelerate export growth or curb import growth significantly in
the near term," analysts wrote.
* Moody's has a "stable" outlook on India's "Baa3" rating, its
lowest investment grade-rating.
