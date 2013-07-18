* USD/INR close to day's lows at 59.58/59, off 59.79 day's highs. It closed at 59.34/35 on Wednesday. * Dealer says future arbitrage is there in July and August maturity. * Some state-run banks have been sellers, which has sparked some rumours of intervention, though there is no big buzz. * Outflows to tune of $200 million from a mid-sized engineering firm spotted, dealers say. * India GDP to grow 5.6 percent in 2013/14, says Reuters poll, with a slow recovery in economy as the central bank will refrain from cutting rates to keep a battered rupee from falling more. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)