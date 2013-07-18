* The BSE index is up 0.36 percent and the NSE index gains 0.34 percent, both heading for a second day of gains. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd gains 4 percent after CLSA upgrades the stock to "buy" from "outperform", citing prospect of a 20 percent upside to its share prices on positive factors such as the continuing hikes in monthly diesel prices and the recent doubling of gas prices. * Lupin Ltd gains 1.7 percent after the company signed a pact with MSD to co-market a vaccine for the Indian market. * Exide Industries Ltd gains 3.2 percent after Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse upgrade their ratings on the auto battery maker. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)