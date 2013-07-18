* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3
basis points on the day at 8.02 percent with traders awaiting
the outcome of the open market sale of bonds by the central bank
for near-term direction.
* The most-traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield also down 2 bps
at 8.16 percent.
* The central bank is expected to partially sell bonds at its
open market sale as it could reject bids on account of higher
yields demanded, a Reuters poll showed.
* Some traders also cited widespread but unconfirmed speculation
the central bank could hike the statutory liquidity ratio to
increase the demand for bonds.
