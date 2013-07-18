* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points on the day at 8.02 percent with traders awaiting the outcome of the open market sale of bonds by the central bank for near-term direction. * The most-traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield also down 2 bps at 8.16 percent. * The central bank is expected to partially sell bonds at its open market sale as it could reject bids on account of higher yields demanded, a Reuters poll showed. * Some traders also cited widespread but unconfirmed speculation the central bank could hike the statutory liquidity ratio to increase the demand for bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)