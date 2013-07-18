* Indian overnight indexed swap rates saw some receiving in the
afternoon session with the benchmark 5-year rate
dropping 7 basis points to 8.05 percent while the 1-year rate
fell 8 bps to 8.64 percent.
* Traders say market speculation the central bank will likely
reject some bids at a planned 120 billion rupees open market
operation bond sale is prompting receiving in OIS rates.
* Earlier, unconfirmed market talk of a possible hike in banks'
statutory liquidity ratio - or the proportion of total deposits
that banks must invest in bonds and other approved government
securities - also pushed down rates.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)