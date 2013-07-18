* Indian overnight indexed swap rates saw some receiving in the afternoon session with the benchmark 5-year rate dropping 7 basis points to 8.05 percent while the 1-year rate fell 8 bps to 8.64 percent. * Traders say market speculation the central bank will likely reject some bids at a planned 120 billion rupees open market operation bond sale is prompting receiving in OIS rates. * Earlier, unconfirmed market talk of a possible hike in banks' statutory liquidity ratio - or the proportion of total deposits that banks must invest in bonds and other approved government securities - also pushed down rates. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)