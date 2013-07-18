* Indian cash rates trading at the day's lows of 6.40/6.50 percent as banks remain largely overcovered. The overnight rate last closed at 7.40/7.50 percent. * Repo bids come in at 972.65 billion rupees on the second day of RBI cap on banks' borrowing at 750 billion rupees. * RBI's attempt to mop up liquidity getting hurt with the bank rejecting most bids at OMO sale. This follows the rejection of all treasury bills bids on Wednesday. * Total volume on call rate at 95.39 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.48 percent. Volume on CBLO at 862.61 billion rupees at 6.11 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)