* Indian cash rates trading at the day's lows of
6.40/6.50 percent as banks remain largely overcovered. The
overnight rate last closed at 7.40/7.50 percent.
* Repo bids come in at 972.65 billion rupees on the second day
of RBI cap on banks' borrowing at 750 billion rupees.
* RBI's attempt to mop up liquidity getting hurt with the bank
rejecting most bids at OMO sale. This follows the rejection of
all treasury bills bids on Wednesday.
* Total volume on call rate at 95.39 billion rupees with a
weighted average rate of 7.48 percent. Volume on CBLO at 862.61
billion rupees at 6.11 percent.
