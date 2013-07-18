July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Ceske Drahy AS
Issue Amount 4.0 billion Czech Koruna
Maturity Date July 25, 2018
Coupon 6-month PRIBOR + 170bp
Issue price 99.502
Reoffer price 99.502
Discount Margin 6-month PRIBOR + 180bp
Lead Manager(s) Sporit & Ceskoslovenska
Obchodnibanka
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Prague
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 4
Governing Law Czech
ISIN CZ0003510885
Data supplied by International Insider.