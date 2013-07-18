July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Ceske Drahy AS

Issue Amount 4.0 billion Czech Koruna

Maturity Date July 25, 2018

Coupon 6-month PRIBOR + 170bp

Issue price 99.502

Reoffer price 99.502

Discount Margin 6-month PRIBOR + 180bp

Lead Manager(s) Sporit & Ceskoslovenska

Obchodnibanka

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Prague

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 4

Governing Law Czech

ISIN CZ0003510885

