July 18 Shares in eBay Inc (EBAY.O) were set to open around 7 percent lower and at least six analysts trimmed their price targets, after a slowdown in international markets prompted a warning from the online auctioneer about its outlook.

Ebay said on Wednesday it expected full-year results to be at the low end of the company's forecast range, due to headwinds in the second half of the year from Europe and South Korea. [ID:nL1N0FN23H]

Expected U.S. demand may not be enough to offset international weakness, brokerage Needham & Co said as it downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy."

Ebay chief executive John Donahoe said Europe's weak economy had affected e-commerce. In South Korea, e-commerce growth slowed to about 4 percent this year from 9 or 10 percent last year, he added.

At least six brokerages cut their price targets for eBay stock by $1 to $3 to between $60 and $64, citing weakness in international markets.

"While the US market appears stable, our expectations for domestic demand are not strong enough to offset the international slowdown and deliver second-half upside," Needham lead analyst Kerry Rice wrote in a note.

Rice did not expect eBay's investments in new products, consumer awareness and supplier relationships to change the company's momentum.

Core gross merchandise volumes rose 13 percent from a year earlier but were flat from the previous quarter, Rice said.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth trimmed his price target to $60 from $63 but maintained a rating of "overweight", saying he was encouraged by accelerating growth in eBay's payments and marketplaces business.

Ebay Mobile attracted 2 million new users in the second quarter and would be a strong driver of growth as new users became more engaged, Anmuth wrote in a note.

