July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco do Brasil SA

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.442

Reoffer yield 3.875 pct

Spread 283.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 337.2bp

Over the Bunds

Payment Date July 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BB Securities, Bradesco BBI, Deuctsche Bank, HSBC,

JP Morgan & Santander

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.