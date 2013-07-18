July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Kuntarahoitus OYJ
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date October 09, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp
Reoffer price 100.004
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 10bp
Payment Date July 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $950
million when fungible
ISIN XS0840954357
Temp ISIN XS0955113682
