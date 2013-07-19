* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.08
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.25 percent lower.
* Japanese shares skidded from a two-month peak on Friday in a
sudden reversal sparked by profit-taking ahead of a weekend
election that should see Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gain control
of the upper house of parliament.
* Earnings on Friday: Reliance Industries Ltd, Bajaj
Auto Ltd
* Foreign institutional investors sold 1.78 billion rupees of
Indian shares on Thursday, exchange data shows.
* India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will address a business
chamber's annual meeting. (0430 GMT)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)