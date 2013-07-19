* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.08 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.25 percent lower. * Japanese shares skidded from a two-month peak on Friday in a sudden reversal sparked by profit-taking ahead of a weekend election that should see Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gain control of the upper house of parliament. * Earnings on Friday: Reliance Industries Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd * Foreign institutional investors sold 1.78 billion rupees of Indian shares on Thursday, exchange data shows. * India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will address a business chamber's annual meeting. (0430 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)