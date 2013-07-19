* India's benchmark 10-year bonds are seen opening higher after the central bank accepted just over one-fifth of the bids in its $2 billion bond sale though open market operations. The yield closed at 7.99 pct, down 6 basis points. * The open market operation was part of the Reserve Bank of India's three-pronged plan unveiled late on Monday to prop up the rupee. * The upside in bonds will be limited as traders will be cautious ahead of the sale of 150 billion rupees of bonds later in the day. * The RBI set the amount of underwriting by primary dealers lower than the total amount of issuance for Friday's government bond auction due to high fees bid by primary dealers in case of a devolvement, dealers said. * The trading band for Indian government bonds has been removed for Friday, the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India said on its website. * Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's second day of testimony before U.S. lawmakers about monetary policy produced no groundbreaking insights on when it might reduce $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus and subsequently increase short-term interest rates.