* USD/INR seen opening stronger versus its previous close of 59.67/68 on the back of global dollar strength and as RBI measures failed to suck out rupee liquidity. * The U.S. dollar was again probing major resistance against the yen on Friday, encouraged by solid economic data, higher Treasury yields and an unthreatening conclusion to testimony from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke. * The Indian central bank's effort to support the rupee by sucking liquidity from the market through a $2 billion bond sale fell short on Thursday as it accepted just over one-fifth of the bids, adding pressure on it to find other ways to mop up rupees. * The pair is seen starting at around 59.72 levels and moving in a 59.45 to 60.05 range during the first-half of the day. * Asian currencies were mixed against the dollar and failed to provide a clear direction for the pair. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)