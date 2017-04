* Shares in Bajaj Corp Ltd down 0.8 percent after earlier falling as much as 10.8 percent as its promoters set the floor price for a planned share sale of 14.4 million shares at 200 rupees a piece. * The company's promoters are planning to sell a 9.75 percent stake in an offer-for-sale to bring down their ownership to around 75 percent to meet public shareholding rules. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)