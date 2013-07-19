* Shares in Raymond Ltd fall 1 percent, while Indian
Hotels Company Ltd is down 2.6 percent after the
announcement of their exclusion from the National Stock
Exchange's (NSE) derivatives segment.
* The NSE said in a circular on Thursday that trading in futures
and options contracts of both companies would not be available
from Sept. 27, as they do not meet the eligibility criteria as
prescribed by the regulator.
* However, the NSE said existing contracts expiring in July,
August, and September would continue to be available for trading
until their respective expiration and new strikes can still be
introduced for those contracts.
