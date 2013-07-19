* Shares in Raymond Ltd fall 1 percent, while Indian Hotels Company Ltd is down 2.6 percent after the announcement of their exclusion from the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) derivatives segment. * The NSE said in a circular on Thursday that trading in futures and options contracts of both companies would not be available from Sept. 27, as they do not meet the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the regulator. * However, the NSE said existing contracts expiring in July, August, and September would continue to be available for trading until their respective expiration and new strikes can still be introduced for those contracts. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)