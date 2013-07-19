* The BSE index is up 0.49 percent and the NSE index
gains 0.3 percent.
* Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's
largest software services exporter, gain 5.3 percent after
earlier making all-time high of 1,753 rupees, a day after
posting April-June earnings that beat estimates and maintaining
an upbeat outlook.
* The results lift shares of other IT companies, with Infosys
Ltd rising 1.9 percent and Wipro Ltd gaining
1 percent.
* BSE's benchmark for IT stocks gains 3.1 percent after
earlier making its all-time high at 7,124.07.
* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd gains 1.3 percent on value
buying after near 10 percent fall in July as of Thursday's close
was seen as overdone.
