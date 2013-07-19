* The BSE index is up 0.49 percent and the NSE index gains 0.3 percent. * Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's largest software services exporter, gain 5.3 percent after earlier making all-time high of 1,753 rupees, a day after posting April-June earnings that beat estimates and maintaining an upbeat outlook. * The results lift shares of other IT companies, with Infosys Ltd rising 1.9 percent and Wipro Ltd gaining 1 percent. * BSE's benchmark for IT stocks gains 3.1 percent after earlier making its all-time high at 7,124.07. * Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd gains 1.3 percent on value buying after near 10 percent fall in July as of Thursday's close was seen as overdone. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)