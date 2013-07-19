* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point on the day at 7.98 percent after television channel CNBC-TV18 said the central bank is likely to roll back recent measures in two to three weeks, citing "banking sources." * Yields were up about 2 bps on the day before the TV report. * The central bank is not likely to raise interest rates on July 30, the TV channel also reported citing the same sources. * Traders will await the outcome of the bond sale due later in the day for direction. Most traders expect at least some devolvement on primary dealers at the sale. For a poll on the auction cut-offs see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)