* USD/INR trading in a tight band, with the pair off highs after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh says the central bank's steps to boost the rupee may be temporary. * The pair is at 59.69/70 versus last close of 59.67/68, having traded in a 59.69-59.88 band. * Dealers also awaiting cut-offs at a federal bond auction, which will give signal on what yields the central bank is comfortable with. * The pair is headed for the 10th week of gains out of 11, up 0.3 percent. * Short positions in INR increased despite cbank steps, Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)