By Quentin Webb

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The French conglomerate rejected an $8.5 bln bid for Universal Music, the FT says. Vivendi is trying to scale back in telecoms and focus on a ragbag of media assets. But why not aim for a full breakup? Rebuffing this rich offer leaves the company with some explaining to do.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Vivendi rejected an $8.5 billion offer from Japanese telecoms group SoftBank to acquire Universal Music, the Financial Times reported on July 18, citing people familiar with the proposal. Vivendi rejected the all-cash offer for the world’s biggest music group, made about 3 months ago, because it sees music as central to its strategy.

- Vivendi declined to comment on the report. Shares in Vivendi rose 0.95 percent by 0750 GMT on July 19, to 15.36 euros a share. SoftBank completed its $21.6 billion takeover of Sprint Nextel Corp, the U.S. mobile carrier, on July 10.

