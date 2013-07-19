* India's benchmark index is up 0.5 percent after
marking its highest intraday level in nearly 2-months while the
NSE index gains 0.23 percent.
* Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's
largest software services exporter, gain 5.2 percent after
earlier touching an all-time high of 1,759 rupees, a day after
posting April-June earnings that beat estimates and maintaining
an upbeat outlook.
* The results lift shares of other IT companies, with Infosys
Ltd rising 1.9 percent and Wipro Ltd gaining
1.2 percent.
* BSE's benchmark for IT stocks gains 3 percent after
earlier making its all-time high at 7,132.54.
* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd gains 2.1 percent on value
buying after a near 10 percent fall in July as of Thursday's
close was seen as overdone.
* Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle maker,
gains 4 percent as its June-quarter operating margins, after
adjusting for mark-to-market loss, beat estimates at 20.4
percent, analysts say.
