* India's benchmark index is up 0.5 percent after marking its highest intraday level in nearly 2-months while the NSE index gains 0.23 percent. * Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's largest software services exporter, gain 5.2 percent after earlier touching an all-time high of 1,759 rupees, a day after posting April-June earnings that beat estimates and maintaining an upbeat outlook. * The results lift shares of other IT companies, with Infosys Ltd rising 1.9 percent and Wipro Ltd gaining 1.2 percent. * BSE's benchmark for IT stocks gains 3 percent after earlier making its all-time high at 7,132.54. * Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd gains 2.1 percent on value buying after a near 10 percent fall in July as of Thursday's close was seen as overdone. * Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle maker, gains 4 percent as its June-quarter operating margins, after adjusting for mark-to-market loss, beat estimates at 20.4 percent, analysts say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)