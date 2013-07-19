* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 8 basis points on the day at 7.91 percent after comments from a finance ministry source on Friday's debt sale. * The Indian government can defer its borrowing by at least one week if the market bids for sharply high yields at Friday's bond auction, a finance ministry official with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. * Yields dropped to as low as 7.89 percent from 8.01 percent on the back of these comments. Yield had risen to a high of 8.07 percent earlier in the session. * For a Reuters poll on the likely cut-offs at the sale see: * Traders said the comment had sparked speculation the central bank will not fully sell the 150 billion rupees bonds at the auction while some suspected the auction could get completely rejected. * The results of the auction due to be announced soon will be key for near-term direction for bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)