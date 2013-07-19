* Investors expect a volatile week as blue chips such as Larsen
& Toubro Ltd and ITC Ltd gear up to report
quarterly results.
* Thursday also marks the expiry of July derivatives, which
typically makes trading volatile.
* Investors will also be looking out for more potential measures
from policy makers to stem the fall in rupee after the
RBI stunned markets with measures to prop up short-term interest
rates, which has severely hit bond prices.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd
earnings
Wed: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Cairn India Ltd and
Ambuja Cements Ltd earnings
Thur: Expiry of July derivatives, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
, ITC, ACC Ltd and Sterlite Industries (India)
Ltd results
Fri: Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Wipro Ltd
earnings, India's bank lending and foreign reserves data.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)