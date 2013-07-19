* Investors expect a volatile week as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd and ITC Ltd gear up to report quarterly results. * Thursday also marks the expiry of July derivatives, which typically makes trading volatile. * Investors will also be looking out for more potential measures from policy makers to stem the fall in rupee after the RBI stunned markets with measures to prop up short-term interest rates, which has severely hit bond prices. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd earnings Wed: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Cairn India Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd earnings Thur: Expiry of July derivatives, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , ITC, ACC Ltd and Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd results Fri: Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Wipro Ltd earnings, India's bank lending and foreign reserves data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)