* Dealers will closely monitor whether the rupee can sustain its mild gains since the RBI unveiled measures to drain liquidity by shoring up short-term interest rates. * Liquidity will be watched closely with the government set to sell 120 billion rupees in T-bills on Wednesday and 150 billion rupees in a debt auction next week. * India is also due to sell 236.6 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) worth of government debt limit to overseas investors on Monday. * Should the rupee falter, investors will likely expect additional measures from the RBI or the government, such as a potential overseas bond issuance. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Govt debt limit auction for foreign investors Wed: Money supply data Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)