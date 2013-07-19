* Indian cash rates close at day's lows of 6.25/6.35 percent as banks remain largely overcovered. The overnight rate last closed at 6.25/6.30 percent. * Repo bids come in lower at 568.60 billion rupees, below the RBI-mandated cap at 750 billion rupees. * RBI's liquidity steps will be watched after a treasury bill sale was wiped out and a special OMO sale saw very few bids getting accepted. * A bond sale on Friday saw part of auction devolving on primary dealers. * Total volume on call rate at 120.16 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.18 percent. Volume on CBLO at 929.37 billion rupees at 6.79 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)